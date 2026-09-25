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Arnold Schwarzenegger Introduces L.A. Mayoral Candidate Nithya Raman to Power Players

Arnold Schwarzenegger Pumps Up Nithya Raman With L.A. Heavy Hitters

By TMZ Staff
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Arnold Schwarzenegger is opening doors for Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman ... bringing her face-to-face with some of the city's biggest power players, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Schwarzenegger hosted an off-the-record meeting at his L.A. office last week, where leaders in Hollywood, business and nonprofits could ask Raman anything they wanted.

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We're told some of the attendees were shocked the former Republican governor would host Raman, a democratic socialist. But after hearing her pitch for tackling L.A.'s problems, some who came in skeptical walked away impressed.

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Among those in the room:

  • At least 7 people from United Talent Agency -- which represents Schwarzenegger -- including his agent Jim Berkus
  • An executive from Main Street Advisors -- an investment and advisory firm with ties to major celebrities and athletes
  • The CEO of After School All Stars -- the nonprofit Schwarenegger founded to provide free programs for kids in underserved communities
  • The CEO of the LA Cleantech incubator -- a nonprofit that helps startups develop clean energy and climate tech
  • The director of the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy
  • More business leaders including builders and other clean tech executives
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Schwarzenegger has long connected Hollywood leaders with policymakers ... and with polls showing Raman as the favorite to become L.A.'s next mayor, the meeting gave these influential Angelenos a chance to hear from her firsthand.

Raman is running against incumbent Karen Bass.

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Arnold Schwarzenegger -- Through The Years Launch Gallery
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Daniel Ketchell, Arnold's chief of staff, tells TMZ ... "Arnold's always interested in bringing together business, Hollywood, and policy leaders to discuss solutions to our biggest problems."

Ketchell says Raman faced tough questions at the meeting, with no limit on what attendees could ask, and handled herself well. He adds that Schwarzenegger has not endorsed Raman and typically stays out of political races to focus on policy.

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