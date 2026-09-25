Arnold Schwarzenegger Introduces L.A. Mayoral Candidate Nithya Raman to Power Players

Arnold Schwarzenegger is opening doors for Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman ... bringing her face-to-face with some of the city's biggest power players, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Schwarzenegger hosted an off-the-record meeting at his L.A. office last week, where leaders in Hollywood, business and nonprofits could ask Raman anything they wanted.

We're told some of the attendees were shocked the former Republican governor would host Raman, a democratic socialist. But after hearing her pitch for tackling L.A.'s problems, some who came in skeptical walked away impressed.

Among those in the room:

At least 7 people from United Talent Agency -- which represents Schwarzenegger -- including his agent Jim Berkus

An executive from Main Street Advisors -- an investment and advisory firm with ties to major celebrities and athletes

The CEO of After School All Stars -- the nonprofit Schwarenegger founded to provide free programs for kids in underserved communities

The CEO of the LA Cleantech incubator -- a nonprofit that helps startups develop clean energy and climate tech

The director of the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy

More business leaders including builders and other clean tech executives

Schwarzenegger has long connected Hollywood leaders with policymakers ... and with polls showing Raman as the favorite to become L.A.'s next mayor, the meeting gave these influential Angelenos a chance to hear from her firsthand.

Raman is running against incumbent Karen Bass.

Daniel Ketchell, Arnold's chief of staff, tells TMZ ... "Arnold's always interested in bringing together business, Hollywood, and policy leaders to discuss solutions to our biggest problems."