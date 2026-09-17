Jason Oppenheim Challenges Nithya Raman To Cut L.A. Homelessness in Half

You Can Ring My Bell ... If You Cut Homelessness In Half!!!

Play video content Video: Jason Oppenheim Challenges Nithya Raman to Halve Homelessness in Los Angeles Jason Oppenheim x Nithya Raman

Jason Oppenheim is making a wager with L.A. mayoral hopeful Nithya Raman ... it's not about closing a real estate deal ... but it does have to do with putting people in homes.

The Oppenheim Group honcho sat down with Nithya to discuss the way she's handled homelessness in her district while on the city council ... and he wants her to take things further if she ends up in the mayor's office.

Jason challenged Nithya to slash homelessness in half by the 2028 Olympics ... saying she can ring his big ol' bell if she can pull it off.

He tells TMZ ... he's sparred with Nithya years ago on social media, challenging her on certain policies.

Jason says that after chatting about issues at events they've attended -- including one of her campaign events where he asked her questions -- he realized they have "areas of synergy" over certain issues.

He tells us ... he wanted to give her a chance to explore areas of agreement, and had a sit-down with her at his office, after they attended the Food on Foot charity event together.

Check out the clip ... Jason admits Nithya's got some good policies. But he tells TMZ he wants people to be open-minded about her stances.