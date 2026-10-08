Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Calls 'Trash House' Conditions 'Outrageous'

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office is outraged over the infamous "trash house" ... after the property once again became buried in garbage and debris.

A spokesperson for the Mayor tells TMZ ... "It is outrageous that the owner of this private property has once again allowed the conditions to disintegrate and neighbors are forced to live near this mess. The Mayor's Office, in coordination with the Council Office and multiple City Departments, has cleaned up this health and safety hazard on more than one occasion."

The spokesperson says the criminal case against the property owner remains ongoing as the court considers appointing a conservator. The Mayor is urging the L.A. County Department of Mental Health to support the appointment, which would create a responsible party to ensure the property does not deteriorate again.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 16 ... and the Mayor's Office says it will pursue "all actions necessary" if appropriate legal action is not taken quickly.

As we first reported ... Los Angeles County health officials are preparing to investigate the property after TMZ obtained new photos showing the yard once again buried under a mountain of litter. Witnesses told us bugs were flying throughout the area.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health tells TMZ ... its Environmental Health division will conduct a "site investigation" to evaluate the property for accumulated trash, sanitation problems and evidence of vermin activity or infestation.

The County says Environmental Health was last involved with the home during a multi-agency cleanup operation conducted by the City of Los Angeles in 2025. Officials say they have not received any recent complaints about the property and have not inspected the site since last year.

If inspectors find violations requiring corrective action, the County says notices will be sent to the property owner.