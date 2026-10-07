Los Angeles' Infamous 'Trash House' Buried in Garbage In Gross New Photos

Los Angeles' infamous "trash house" is buried in garbage once again ... and witnesses say bugs are flying all around the property.

New photos obtained by TMZ show the Fairfax District home's front yard chock full of trash, litter, old furniture, boxes, and other debris. The piles appear to spill from the property toward the sidewalk.

Witnesses tell TMZ ... the area is filled with flying bugs as the trash continues to accumulate.

The property gained notoriety after city crews removed roughly seven tons of debris from the home in April 2024, citing health and safety concerns.

The homeowner's friend previously defended the trash piles ... claiming the 72-year-old homeowner is a recycler, not a hoarder, and the bags contain items he sells to recycling centers.