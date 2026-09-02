Man Accidentally Loaded Into Garbage Truck After Dumpster Diving

Play video content Video: Man Accidentally Swept Into Garbage Truck While Dumpster Diving X/@SFFDPIO

A scary situation unfolded after a man was accidentally dumped into a garbage truck and trapped inside in San Francisco.

Firefighters say the man had been digging around in a dumpster early Wednesday morning when a Recology garbage truck pulled up to collect its contents.

The truck picked up the dumpster and tossed the trash -- and the man -- into the vehicle.

Bystanders reportedly got the driver's attention after they heard the man screaming for help.

According to KTUV FOX 2 ... over 2 dozen firefighters responded and had to pull trash out of the truck to get to the man buried underneath. The outlet says it took 2 hours to free him.

The driver had reportedly used the truck's compactor once while the man was inside -- before realizing anyone was in there -- and it's unclear if the man was hurt by the compactor.