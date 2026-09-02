Man Accidentally Loaded Into Garbage Truck After Dumpster Diving
Trash Truck Rescue Man Gets Accidentally Loaded Into Garbage Truck
A scary situation unfolded after a man was accidentally dumped into a garbage truck and trapped inside in San Francisco.
Firefighters say the man had been digging around in a dumpster early Wednesday morning when a Recology garbage truck pulled up to collect its contents.
The truck picked up the dumpster and tossed the trash -- and the man -- into the vehicle.
Bystanders reportedly got the driver's attention after they heard the man screaming for help.
According to KTUV FOX 2 ... over 2 dozen firefighters responded and had to pull trash out of the truck to get to the man buried underneath. The outlet says it took 2 hours to free him.
The driver had reportedly used the truck's compactor once while the man was inside -- before realizing anyone was in there -- and it's unclear if the man was hurt by the compactor.
Firefighters plan to interview the man to find out what exactly he was doing in the dumpster in the first place.