NYPD Not Pursuing Trash Can Stealing Knicks Fan After JPMorgan Chase Fired Her

The woman caught dumping garbage onto a New York City street in order to swipe a Knicks-themed public trash bin might get away scot-free ... at least in the eyes of the law.

Now that the trash bandit has been identified as 40-year-old Angie Báez ... TMZ reached back out to NYPD to see if they plan on charging or citing her. Their response -- there's "no complaint report on file with the information provided" ... meaning they ain't pursuing her!

She saw a Knicks-colored trash can and decided it belonged in her living room. pic.twitter.com/5h5uMa1Vdr @ClownWorld

But, Angie did have to face the consequences of her own actions at work -- she was employed as a senior director at JPMorgan Chase before being canned Tuesday over the incident.

We've reached out to Angie for comment ... so far, no word back.

Someone took the trash 🗑️ bin of the New York Knicks parade 2026 pic.twitter.com/NbvR4lHp04 @WorldLatinHoney

We told you all about the wild videos that circulated online showing Angie emptying an orange and blue trash bin onto the street during the Knicks victory celebrations. She walked away with the bin and was later seen smiling widely with it on the subway.