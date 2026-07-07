Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Trash, MSG Air Being Sold Online

Trash from outside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is for sale online ... and people are buying it for $25 a pop.

The website New York City Garbage is hawking garbage collected outside Madison Square Garden during the July 3rd bash ... and supplies are running low.

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Among the trash being sold are $25 pieces of fabric, soda can tops, and even an AirPod ... all junk found on the NYC streets around the time of the wedding -- as close to the Garden as the seller could get.

But wait, there's more ... someone is selling a bag of air that allegedly was collected inside MSG during the wedding ... it's listed for $49,999.99 but before you scoff ... the post has been viewed more than 200 times!

As for the New York City Garbage post ... the reaction is about what we'd expect ... some people think it's a creative idea ... while others trolled, saying it was lame.

But hey, making $25 off little boxes of garbage seems pretty smart ... as long as TS doesn't try to get her cut!