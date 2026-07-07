Taylor Swift Fans Rage at NYC Bar Forced to Close During MSG Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's epic wedding bash at Madison Square Garden ended up hosing some local businesses ... and when one pub dared to speak up, Swifties lashed out.

A biz owner whose joint is on West 31st Street tells TMZ ... he was forced to close Friday evening into most of Saturday due to the wedding. He was initially told the sidewalk would remain open for foot traffic -- not great, but manageable -- then, last minute, the entire area was closed off.

Play video content Video: Fans Break Into Song Outside MSG in Anticipation of Taylor Swift's Wedding TMZ.com

When the bar announce the change of plans in a social media post, we're told Swifties lit them up because they felt the business losing money was no biggie when compared to Taylor's "Love Story" -- and demanded they pipe down on the T-Swift slander.

Then came the review bombs ... Swifties trying to tank the shop's score -- calling the owner "a real piece of s***" for complaining about the impact ... and saying he was "looking for a handout because he wasn't invited to a celebrity wedding and they apparently didn't respond to his greed."

Prior to the big day, TMZ talked to several bar and restaurant owners around MSG ... and they all agreed the wedding would likely hurt their bottom line -- and were dreading what would otherwise be a prosperous holiday weekend.

It's ironic that Swifties came for the business ... because so few bothered to go down to MSG for the wedding ... something another business owner told TMZ was funny, seeing as they were told to expect hordes of fans in the area. In the end ... the huge group of media from around the globe far outnumbered the Swifties.

And no ... the lovebirds didn't reach out to the mom-and-pop shop impacted by the wedding ... as the owner told TMZ, they're just SOL.