Husband of Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Dancer Defends Her Amid Backlash Over Dress at Wedding

Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour dancer Tori Evans was torn apart online for wearing white to the superstar's wedding ... but her husband says her dress wasn't white at all!

Tori's husband defended her on social media after the internet criticized her dress choice, commenting on the viral Instagram Reel of their outfits, "DRESS IS PINK CHAMPAGNE color for everyone that doesn’t understand lighting 😂."

But, not everyone was convinced, with one arguing, "Champagne shades are still bridal colors. She looks great but the Internet is not going to like this. Wrong occasion for this dress." Several others shared a similar sentiment, as you can see by some of the comments above.

Play video content Video: Eras Tour Dancer Called Out for Wearing White to Taylor Swift Wedding Instagram/@teetime23

As you know, Taylor tied the knot with Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York City over the holiday weekend ... and we're still uncovering details about the extravagant celebration.

We told you the pair opted for catered food from the exclusive club Zero Bond and had carnival games to entertain guests between the live performances by some of their dearest friends, including Stevie Nicks.

TMZ also found out there was no formal sit-down dinner, and instead, guests were able to choose from buffet-style food stations and a table of more than 2 dozen desserts. The problem -- there apparently weren't enough seats for everyone!