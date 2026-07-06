Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Invite Finally Revealed By Guest

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kept their wedding invites under wraps ... until now. And with wedding weekend over, more and more details are spilling out about their super secret ceremony.

Apparent wedding guest Ashish Ferguson -- brother of Trav's ex-personal chef and childhood friend, Kumar Ferguson -- shared a photo of the couple's top-secret wedding invitations to Instagram.

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We broke the story ... that Taylor and Travis had watermarked their invites to prevent leaks before their big day, and the reported invitation has Ashish's name stamped all over it.

Ashish has since deleted his post of the wedding invite ... but not before screenshots started circulating on social media.

The invite displays a painting of a forest surrounding a lake ... and reads "You're invited / July 3, 2026 / Manhattan / Love, Taylor & Travis." Details were sparse on the notice, which simply stated the wedding would be a black-tie affair starting in the early evening.

And we couldn't help but notice it has the same double T monogram at the top as the handkerchief Maren Morris had shared.