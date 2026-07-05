Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Fans Convinced They're Dog Parents

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have added a new member to the family ... because Swifties are convinced the newlyweds have quietly become dog parents.

The internet's latest obsession kicked into overdrive after a rumored photo hanging inside Madison Square Garden during their wedding appeared to show them cuddling a tiny white pup. Fans quickly connected it to resurfaced footage from earlier this year that showed a similar-looking fluffy dog hopping out of one of Taylor's vehicles ... and now the detective work is in full swing.

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Nobody from Team Taylor or Team Travis has confirmed the furry family addition, and the photo with the pup itself isn't exactly crystal clear ... but that's done little to slow down the speculation.

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The theory is especially entertaining because Taylor has spent years proudly waving the cat-lady flag. She's the devoted owner of Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button -- cats so iconic she even trademarked their names. She's also joked in the past that she's simply a cat person ... and has even joked about not exactly being a natural with her mom Andrea's dog.

Still, after tying the knot Friday in a star-studded ceremony, fans are wondering if married life has already come with a few extra paws around the house.