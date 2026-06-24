Knicks Fan Fined for Stealing NYC Trash Can Despite Returning It

The Knicks fan who proudly dumped garbage onto a New York City street to steal the basketball themed orange and blue trash can is still getting dunked on ... she's been hit with multiple fines.

TMZ has learned the celebratory Knicks trash can was returned to New York City's Department of Sanitation Wednesday morning ... and, the trash bandit behind the ordeal was issued two summonses ... including a $75 littering ticket and a $100 ticket for impeding DSNY operations.

We're told the fines are the maximum allowed by law for first offenses.

We covered the wild story -- a woman, later identified as 40-year-old Angie Báez, was so happy about the Knicks' NBA Championship, she emptied a themed garbage can onto the street and then walked away with it.

She was later spotted on the subway proudly clinging to her memorabilia.

Just like … Knicks Trash 🗑️ Bin Souvenir for your home 😂😂😂🗽🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/NYPeBMeQyE @WorldLatinHoney

Her employer, JPMorgan Chase, didn't find her antics funny, though ... and canned her over the incident.