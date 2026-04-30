D4vd Case: Inside Garage Where Celeste Rivas Was Allegedly Dismembered, See Pics

We're getting a look inside the Hollywood Hills rental house at the center of the case against D4vd ... including the garage prosecutors allege was used to store 14-year-old Celeste Rivas' body after her murder in April 2025.

Photos show the garage area authorities say became a key part of their investigation, with prosecutors claiming the space was used in the aftermath of Rivas' death.

According to court docs, prosecutors allege Rivas was stabbed inside the home off the famed Sunset Strip after being brought there in an Uber from her family's house in Lake Elsinore, CA. They claim evidence recovered from the garage is consistent with an attempt to dismember her body, including biological samples that tested positive for blood.

Prosecutors also allege a blue inflatable pool was used inside the garage to contain blood, pointing to cuts in the material and fragments they say were later found in connection to the case.

TMZ broke the story ... back in October 2025, we obtained photos showing a cleanup crew clearing out D4vd's belongings from the home, tossing bags of clothes and other personal items as the property was prepped for a new tenant.

The homeowner previously told TMZ ... he wanted to move on from the situation and re-rent the property.

The home, where Celeste spent time prior to her death, is now back up for rent, despite its connection to the case. The property quietly hit the market about three weeks ago, fully furnished with high-end finishes, a private pool and indoor-outdoor living, now going for more than $23K a month.

The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath home spans about 4,300 square feet, with terraces and lounge areas surrounding a secluded, resort-style pool on a quiet hillside street.

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This is the same property raided by LAPD in September 2025 during the investigation, after authorities discovered Celeste's body in D4vd's Tesla.