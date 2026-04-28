D4vd Asked Judge for Haircut and New Clothes for Preliminary Hearing

Judge, Can I Get a Fresh Cut & Fit for My Court Close-Up?!

D4vd's staring down some serious charges ... but his biggest concern right now? Looking courtroom-ready for his preliminary hearing.

Court docs show his team pushed for dress pants and a button-down shirt for his Friday hearing ... but the judge shut that down, so he'll be rocking standard-issue jail threads.

But he did score one win -- L.A. County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo signed off on an order Monday telling the L.A. County Sheriff's Department to give him a haircut before the May 1 hearing.

All this while he's facing a mountain of charges -- you'll recall he was arrested on April 16 for Celeste Rivas's murder ... then formally hit with charges of first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and mutilation of human remains.