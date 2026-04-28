D4vd Asked Judge for Haircut and New Clothes for Preliminary Hearing
D4vd Judge, Can I Get a Fresh Cut & Fit for My Court Close-Up?!
D4vd's staring down some serious charges ... but his biggest concern right now? Looking courtroom-ready for his preliminary hearing.
Court docs show his team pushed for dress pants and a button-down shirt for his Friday hearing ... but the judge shut that down, so he'll be rocking standard-issue jail threads.
But he did score one win -- L.A. County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo signed off on an order Monday telling the L.A. County Sheriff's Department to give him a haircut before the May 1 hearing.
All this while he's facing a mountain of charges -- you'll recall he was arrested on April 16 for Celeste Rivas's murder ... then formally hit with charges of first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and mutilation of human remains.
He's pleaded not guilty and is sitting in jail without bail. If convicted, he could be looking at life behind bars ... or even the death penalty.