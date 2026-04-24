D4vd's Legal Team Getting Jewish Hate Mail, Read One Horrendous Note

Some nasty folks are going after the lawyers defending D4vd in his murder case ... and they're going so far as to flood his defense team with horrendous emails, wishing them the worst simply because they are Jewish.

TMZ got ahold of one piece of hate mail sent to D4vd's defense team ... and it's just a taste of some of the Jewish hate the D4vd case is drumming up.

Here's the full email ... "With the recent shocking news about the crimes D4VD committed on a 12 year old girl. It sickens me that your law firm would pick up this case and defend such a filthy human. I'm not surprised you are all JEWS! the only race that puts money above all morals and will go to the pits of hell for a dollar." It doesn't end there ...

"I'm also not surprised your law firm also defended Prince ANDREWS another Hollywood pedo! I pray someday you find your kids slaughtered in the trunk of a car, see how it feels. The world deserves less JEWS and your monsters clients like D4VD and Prince Andrews!"

D4vd is charged with murdering Celeste Rivas, who was 14 when her body was found. The Medical Examiner says she may have been murdered by a "sharp instrument."

Play video content Video: D4vd Pleads Not Guilty, Demands Immediate Preliminary Hearing

Prosecutors say D4vd and Celeste were having sexual relations before she turned 14 ... and the D.A. alleges Celeste threatened to expose D4vd and jeopardize his music career on the eve of his debut album release, so he invited her to his home in the Hollywood Hills and killed her, dismembered her body, and stuffed her remains in two body bags that he kept in the trunk of his car for four months as her body decomposed.