Streaming Platforms Pressured to Cut D4vd's Music Out of Catalogs Following Murder Charge

Spotify and Apple Music are under growing pressure to yank D4vd's music off their platforms completely after he was recently charged with sexually abusing and murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas just over a year ago.

The advocacy group Industry Blackout launched a Change.org petition calling on Spotify, Apple and other streaming services to axe all his music from their catalogs, writing ... "When an artist has been charged with the sexual abuse and murder of a minor, a child who was drawn into his orbit through his music and public persona, continuing to stream, promote, and profit from his catalog is a choice. It is not a neutral one."

Play video content Video: D4vd Pleads Not Guilty, Demands Immediate Preliminary Hearing

The petition has under 1,000 signatures so far, but it comes as artists have distanced themselves from the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. Rolling Stone reports his former collaborators Kali Uchis, Holly Humberstone, Laufey and Damiano David have all cut their collaborations from streaming platforms with the help of UMG.

D4vd was signed to Darkroom Records under the Interscope/UMG umbrella, but as we reported, he was quietly dropped from the label last year -- months before he was ever charged.

Furthermore, YouTube has demonetized his YouTube account in accordance with their Creator Responsibility policy, with a spokesperson telling Rolling Stone the decision followed "off-platform behavior that is harmful to YouTube’s Community."

As of Saturday, D4vd's music is still available on streaming platforms. We've reached out to 2 of the biggest players -- Apple and Spotify -- so far, no word back.

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

As you know, D4vd was arrested last week for Celeste's murder, and charged Monday with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

He pleaded not guilty and is being jailed without bail, and is facing life in prison or even the death penalty.

Nathan J. Hochman, the Los Angeles County district attorney, said D4vd slaughtered Celeste -- who he is thought to have been in a relationship with -- on April 23, 2025 and mutilated her a couple weeks later.