D4vd Was Dropped by His Record Label Prior to Celeste Murder Charge

Singer D4vd has been officially charged with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas ... but his record label gave him the boot well before, TMZ has learned.

A source with direct knowledge tells us ... Interscope dropped the artist late last year when police said they were eyeing him in the teen's grisly death. The decision was not made public at the time ... because D4vd had not been arrested or charged with a crime. That all changed today.

TMZ previously reported that D4vd had been scrubbed from the label's website.

In addition to Celeste's murder ... D4vd -- born David Anthony Burke -- has also been charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and mutilating a body.

The D.A. says the last time Celeste was seen was at D4vd's house. Her mutilated body was discovered in 2 bags in the front trunk of D4vd's Tesla.