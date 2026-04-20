D4vd Was Dropped by His Record Label Prior to Celeste Murder Charge
D4vd Interscope Dropped Singer ... Months Ago
Singer D4vd has been officially charged with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas ... but his record label gave him the boot well before, TMZ has learned.
A source with direct knowledge tells us ... Interscope dropped the artist late last year when police said they were eyeing him in the teen's grisly death. The decision was not made public at the time ... because D4vd had not been arrested or charged with a crime. That all changed today.
TMZ previously reported that D4vd had been scrubbed from the label's website.
In addition to Celeste's murder ... D4vd -- born David Anthony Burke -- has also been charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and mutilating a body.
The D.A. says the last time Celeste was seen was at D4vd's house. Her mutilated body was discovered in 2 bags in the front trunk of D4vd's Tesla.
Nathan Hochman says D4vd was lying in wait on April 23, 2025 ... and it appears that's when the D.A. says he killed her. The D.A. says another special circumstance was murder for financial gain. The financial gain was that Celeste was a "witness" to something -- presumably their sexual relationship -- and he would lose his career if she talked. The D.A. was vague, but he seems to be suggesting Celeste threatened to go to the police regarding their sexual relationship, so he invited her over to kill her ... thus, the lying in wait.