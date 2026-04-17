D4vd Scrapped from Interscope Records Website

Singer D4vd didn't only get his freedom taken away last night, but also seemingly his label Interscope Records had pulled his page from the website completely.

On the artists page for Interscope, where all of their signed talent lives and is featured, D4vd's page is no longer visible or listed amongst the rest of the bunch.

Even when searched in a normal web browser for D4vd and Interscope Records together, the link to his page does appear ... however, when clicking on the link, it leads to a dead end. It's unclear when exactly Interscope removed him, but records show he was still listed on there as an artist at the end of February.

As we previously reported ... the label pumped the brakes on the singer's yet-to-be-released deluxe album and all musical promotion for him in the wake of the LAPD investigation into the teen found butchered in a Tesla registered to him.

Sources with direct knowledge told us ... at the time, UMG -- Interscope's parent company -- Sony Music Publishing and Wasserman paused all promotional activities related to D4vd out of respect for the seriousness of the situation and the ongoing investigation.

The 21-year-old singer was booked into the LAPD 77th Street Station Jail at 10:12 PM Thursday after detectives arrested him on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, according to authorities. D4vd is being held without bail.

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

TMZ obtained a video showing D4vd being handcuffed while surrounded by cops before he was taken to the pokey. Cops announced his case will be passed to the DA's office on Monday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said they "will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges."

D4vd's attorneys, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter, told TMZ ... "the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."

The lawyers also said there's "no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed." They vowed to "vigorously defend David’s innocence."