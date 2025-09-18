D4vd's Label Interscope Pulls All Promotion Amid Homicide Investigation

D4vd's music label Interscope is pumping the breaks on the singer's upcoming deluxe album and all musical promotion for him in the wake of the LAPD investigation into the teen found butchered in a Tesla registered to him.

Sources with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... UMG -- Interscope's parent company -- Sony Music Publishing and Wasserman have paused all promotional activities related to D4vd out of respect of the seriousness of situation and the ongoing investigation.

D4vd's last post on Instagram promotes the deluxe version of his album, "Withered," which dropped in April. It's due out Friday.

Fans have pointed out that the post -- shared on Sept. 7 -- is also the date of birth of the 15-year-old girl, Celeste Rivas, who was found chopped up in the vehicle earlier this month.

Police are currently deep into an investigation, and TMZ learned authorities searched the Los Angeles home the "Romantic Homicide" singer was residing in Wednesday night ... looking for traces of blood, and other evidence. As we reported, the Tesla had been parked near the house.

D4vd has not publicly addressed the investigation.

It's unclear if his tour will continue ... his show in Seattle scheduled for Wednesday night was axed after cops determined the victim was Celeste.

TMZ has obtained photos and videos which show D4vd and Celeste had interacted with each other in the past, and Celeste's mother told TMZ her daughter told her she was dating someone named David.