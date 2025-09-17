D4vd Cancels Show After Dead Girl's Body In Tesla Identified

D4vd's hitting pause on his world tour after authorities in Los Angeles identified the dead girl found in his Tesla ... we've learned he's NOT taking the stage tonight for a scheduled gig in Seattle.

The singer was supposed to perform Wednesday night at the Showbox SoDo, but sources with direct knowledge tell us the concert is canceled.

D4vd had been touring even while cops in L.A. were in the middle of a homicide investigation involving a chopped up and decomposing body that was found earlier this month in the front trunk of his Tesla.

We broke the story ... the body has now been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas and her mom tells us she had a boyfriend named David.

The girl's remains were found last week inside a Tesla registered to D4vd ... the car had been towed to a Hollywood impound lot after it was found abandoned in the Hollywood Hills.

D4vd has been on tour for a while and has not been in L.A. for more than a month. Cops have not revealed who was driving the Tesla before it was found abandoned and impounded September 8. The Tesla had not been reported stolen.

As we first told you ... D4vd has the same finger tattoo as Celeste. They both have "Shhh..." inked on their right index finger.

Cops have not said if they have a suspect.