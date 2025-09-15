D4vd Criminal Case Investigators Haven't ID'd Body, Don't Know Who Was Using Car

Cops still haven't figured out some key elements of the homicide case involving a body found in a Tesla registered to D4vd ... but progress is being made.

LAPD sources with direct knowledge tell us police still have not been able to identify the victim. The body was badly decomposed and chopped up when it was found earlier this month in the front trunk of the singer's Tesla.

Our sources say detectives have yet to determine who was using D4vd's Tesla before it was abandoned in the Hollywood Hills and impounded with body parts inside. The car was never reported stolen.

We're told investigators have been able to pull some fingerprints off the Tesla ... but they are still processing them.

The only thing we know about the victim so far comes from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's initial report, stating the body was a female who was about 5-foot-1, weighing 71 pounds, with wavy black hair, and a tattoo on her right index finger that reads, "Shhh..."

D4vd is on tour and is continuing to perform as the investigation unfolds. As we first reported, cops told him his Tesla had been impounded and human remains were found inside.

Initially, we were told D4vd was fully cooperating with law enforcement.