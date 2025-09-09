Singer D4vd's Tesla with Human Remains Abandoned for Days, LAPD Homicide Investigating

The Tesla found in L.A. with human body parts that had been chopped up and left in the trunk is being investigated by LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division, and the L.A. County Coroner is trying to determine both cause of death and whether the victim is male or female.

The LAPD tells TMZ, the Tesla, owned by singer D4vd, was left on a public street for more than 72 hours. The L.A. Department of Transportation impounded the vehicle last Friday, and we're told it had not been reported stolen.

The car was taken to a police garage in Hollywood. The garage staff noticed a noxious smell on Monday, opened the trunk and found the remains in a bag.

The LAPD is not officially calling this a homicide, but it seems all but certain that's the case.