Hollister Removes D4vd As Model on Website

D4vd was modeling hoodies, sweatpants and Crocs for Hollister ... until news broke that a dead body was found in his Tesla ... and now he's been sidelined as a Hollister model.

The Hollister website prominently featured D4vd Tuesday morning as a model for a brand new collab between Hollister and Crocs ... he was in photos and videos promoting the new clothing line ... but now he's been replaced by another model.

D4vd's removal follows headlines about a chopped up and decomposed body being found in a Tesla registered in his name that was sitting in a Hollywood tow yard.

LAPD told us cops were called to the impound Monday after receiving a report of a foul odor coming from the Tesla. Police say human remains were found, and the case is now being treated as a death investigation.

As we first reported ... cops were the ones who told D4vd his Tesla was in an impound lot with a dead body inside, and he told police he had no clue anything untoward was going on.

We've been told D4vd is fully cooperating with police and is planning to take the stage Tuesday in Minneapolis for a scheduled show from his world tour.

It's unclear if D4vd gave his Tesla to someone to use or if the car may have been stolen.