Celeste Rivas' Dad's Reaction to D4vd's Arrest Revealed

Celeste Rivas' family wants justice for their slain teenager ... and, according to their attorney, D4vd's arrest makes them feel they're going to get it.

Patrick Steinfeld -- a lawyer for Rivas' family -- released a statement following the singer's arrest, explaining how the family plans to handle D4vd's possible upcoming court hearings.

Family members plan to exercise their rights under California's Victims' Bill of Rights -- better known as Marsy's Law -- to attend D4vd's arraignment if the D.A. chooses to charge him with murder. They will also attend any press conference the D.A. holds following the arraignment ... and will speak to the media after that. Steinfeld also shared an insight into how the family's feeling ...

Steinfeld revealed Celeste's father -- Jesus Rivas -- said "Thank God ... justice for Celeste" after he learned D4vd was arrested.

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

As you know ... cops took D4vd into custody in Los Angeles just after 5 PM on Friday -- though the D.A. has not yet charged him with a crime.

We've been told the Los Angeles District Attorney will file criminal charges against D4vd on Monday. He's currently sitting in a jail cell -- being held without bail -- but, if he's not charged by then, authorities will have to set him free.

D4vd's arrest came more than 7 months after Rivas' maimed body was found in the back of his abandoned Tesla. He's receded from the spotlight in the months since.

Play video content Video: D4vd Murder Arrest Indicates Problems with Prosecution Case TMZ.com

A grand jury was convened in November 2025 ... but it still has not indicted D4vd -- which presents a potential prosecutorial problem, says our own Harvey Levin.