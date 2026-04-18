Prosecutors Will File Charges Monday Against D4vd After Arrest in Celeste Rivas Case

The Los Angeles County District Attorney will file criminal charges against D4vd Monday, following his arrest for the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas ... sources connected to the case tell TMZ.

Monday is the deadline to either charge D4vd with a crime or release him from police custody ... and we're told they will do the former, after sources say the LAPD put the pressure on prosecutors.

Play video content Video: LAPD's D4vd Murder Arrest Came Before the D.A. Was Ready 2 Angry Men

D4vd was arrested Thursday in a huge show of force by the LAPD ... and Mark Geragos told us on the "2 Angry Men" podcast cops were fed up with the wait, and arrested D4vd to force prosecutors' hand.

The case has been with the D.A. for months ... we know a grand jury was convened in November ... and it's been more than 7 months since cops found Celeste's decomposing body in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla.

One high-ranking LAPD source told us the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined the manner of death to be homicide ... and it sounds like cops were waiting for that official declaration before making their move.

Now, the ball is in the prosecution's court ... and they will finally pull the trigger.