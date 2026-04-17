D4vd Arrest Shocks Hollywood Neighborhood, No Idea He Lived There
D4vd Arrest What Do You Mean He Was Living Next to Me?!?
D4vd is in jail after being arrested for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas ... and neighbors of the Hollywood Hills home where he was popped are shocked for multiple reasons.
We broke the news ... The 21-year-old singer was booked into the LAPD 77th Street Station Jail late Thursday after detectives arrested him on suspicion of murdering the teen. D4vd -- born David Anthony Burke -- is being held without bail.
Neighbors who live on the same street -- not far from the famed Chateau Marmont -- told TMZ ... they didn't even know D4vd lived among them when the home he was staying in was swarmed by police.
TMZ obtained a video showing D4vd being handcuffed while surrounded by cops before he was taken to the pokey.
Some of the people we spoke to didn't even know who D4vd was -- but those who did, told us they had no clue he was there. They'd never seen -- or heard any disruption from the home. So, yeah ... shocking to say the least!
Authorities believe D4vd, who is now 21, had a relationship with Celeste, who was 14 when her body was found.
Celeste's funeral was held Oct. 6 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Mortuary in Rowland Heights, California, where family and friends said their last goodbyes.
D4vd's Tesla had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for a few days before it was towed to a Hollywood impound lot Sept. 5 ... and on Sept. 8 cops found the body after getting reports of a foul odor coming from the car.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said they "will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges."