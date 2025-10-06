Celeste Rivas' Family and Friends Say Goodbye as She's Laid to Rest

Play video content TMZ.com

Celeste Rivas' family and friends gathered Monday at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Mortuary ... as they carried the slain 14-year-old’s casket to her final resting spot.

A hearse pulled up to the Rowland Heights, California cemetery, next to a large tent.

The funeral service will finally give her family and friends a chance to say goodbye ... after a case that’s rattled L.A. and left more questions than answers.

As we reported ... Celeste’s decomposed body was discovered last month in the front trunk of a Tesla belonging to singer D4vd ... the car was abandoned near a house the singer was renting in the Hollywood Hills and was impounded. Celeste's body was found days later in the vehicle at a Hollywood tow yard.

Police believe Celeste -- who friends in D4vd's circle reportedly thought was 19 years old -- had been dead for weeks before her remains were found. She’d been reported missing by her family in early 2024 from her Lake Elsinore, California home.

In the time since her body was discovered, D4vd’s been radio silent ... pulling the plug on his tour, shelving his deluxe album rollout "Withered," and even apparently moving out of the Hollywood Hills rental home, where LAPD have executed a search warrant. He hasn’t been spotted in public since.