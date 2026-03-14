D4vd's Friend Neo Says He Won't Comment on Case Publicly Again

Neo -- a friend of D4vd who blasted the guy on social media this week -- says he doesn't care what the public thinks of him ... and he's done commenting on the case publicly.

Neo took to Instagram Saturday to speak out in a series of fiery posts ... kicking one off by saying he knows his silence in previous months has led to a "void of information that everyone wants to fill."

However, this case isn't about him, Neo notes ... it's about getting justice for Celeste Rivas, whose mutilated body was found in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla more than 6 months ago.

Neo says he cares way more about that and the tribulations Celeste's family must be going through than the public's opinion of him.

He goes on to say he won't publicly "give any opinion or emotion about this case because I find it disrespectful and not my place to weigh in on it esepcially as it's still ongoing."

Neo says the record will reflect the truth in due time ... and he will simply wait until it does.

Of course, Neo did pull the curtain back on his feelings regarding the case on social media Friday ... sharing posts with his "Close Friends" on Instagram in which he blasted D4vd and indicated he knew more about the case than the public.

Neo's lawyer previously told us -- in part -- "[Neo] played no part in this heinous crime and he ... continues to be wrongfully persecuted in the court of public opinion."

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