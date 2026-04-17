LAPD Jumped the Gun on D.A. in D4vd Murder Arrest, Sources

Play video content Video: LAPD's D4vd Murder Arrest Came Before the D.A. Was Ready 2 Angry Men

The LAPD was frustrated at the L.A. County D.A. for not filing murder charges against singer D4vd for the death of Celeste Rivas ... so they literally took the law into their own hands, this according to sources connected to the case.

Mark Geragos, cohost of the "2 Angry Men" podcast, told Harvey he has spoken with people high up in the D.A.'s Office who say they were not ready to charge D4vd, but the LAPD was sick of waiting, believing there was more than enough evidence.

Geragos says the D.A. didn't have its ducks in a row and wanted more time, but the LAPD wanted to force the D.A.'s hand by making the arrest. If the D.A. doesn't file charges by Monday, authorities have to set D4vd free, which is not a great look for prosecutors. Geragos says the LAPD is banking on the D.A. filing charges quickly to avoid the embarrassment.

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

According to Geragos, at the time of the podcast recording -- 1 PM Friday -- top brass in the D.A.'s office were scrambling to figure out what to do.

This could explain the extreme show of force by the LAPD in making the arrest ... that the LAPD wanted to make a statement, and made sure some members of the media were there to chronicle it.

The D.A.'s office gave us this statement -- "Our office has worked in close coordination with LAPD on this case, sharing resources and information. We have no knowledge of any conflict as this case has gone through the normal process any case would go through." To that, Geragos says, "How is it normal that you spend a year using all your resources, go to the Grand Jury for months, and then LAPD arrests without a charging document?"