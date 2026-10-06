Wild Video Show Montana Bear Breaks Into Car Again

Play video content Video: Wild Video Shows Montana Bear Breaking Into Car Again TMZ.com

Car locks may soon become a bare necessity up in Montana ... because a black bear broke into a car yet again up in Big Sky Country ... and the critter crime is on video.

We've got fresh footage out of Whitefish ... which shows the creeping creature walk up to a door -- yank it open and hop in.

As you can see, the bear paws around inside the car for a bit before hopping out -- apparently having its hopes of a midnight snack dashed.

This bear -- who the locals have affectionately nicknamed Brutus -- showed up at the house around 3:30 AM Tuesday ... Brutus makes regular stops at the property, looking for ways to get into the trash can.

Play video content Video: Montana Bear Caught Breaking Into Car in Wild Video TMZ.com

We're told the homeowners believe this is the same bear that we previously showed you ... which pulled this same move about a month ago.

As we previously noted ... officials were looking to move the bears roaming around this neighborhood to nearby Glacier National Park -- but it looks like the move's still a work in progress.