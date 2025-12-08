Bear Refuses to Go Onstage, Attacks Handler for Snacks Instead, on Video

Play video content Joe Golder/AsiaWire

Never get between a bear and its food! A handler learned this the hard way when a hungry sun bear attacked him for some snacks.

Watch the video ... the bear appeared to casually stroll up to the handler on its hind legs at the beginning of a performance at the Hangzhou Wildlife Park in Zhejiang Province in China, this weekend.

At first, it looks cute ... sun bears famously look like humans in bear suits, so alarm bells didn't seem to go off for anyone ... until the bear slams the handler to the ground, fiercely trying to get at the snack.

Another staffer is seen rushing in with a mini-basketball hoop, using it as a net to restrain the animal ... as the shocked audience gawked at the scene before them.

Other workers also swarmed the scene, armed with sticks and stools, trying to do anything they could to subdue the animal.

One guy hilariously scrambled over with a macaw -- a giant parrot -- flapping on his wrist, which didn't help at all.

The tussle came to an end when the crew was finally able to separate the bear from the man. No one was reported injured.

It's no surprise the performance was promptly canceled.

PETA Asia spoke about the incident ... "When you watch footage from PETA’s investigation into how bears are trained for performances, you begin to understand why incidents like this happen."

They added, "No animal deserves to spend a life in chains and cages. Never support attractions where animals are forced to perform -- whether in China or anywhere else."

According to a press release, experts are set to assess safety measures at the site moving forward.