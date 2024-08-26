Woman Charged With Climbing Over Zoo Fence To Pet Tiger In Viral Video

Play video content

Police have identified and charged a woman accused of jumping a zoo fence in an attempt to pet a tiger in a now-viral video ... and cops say she's trespassed into more than one dangerous restricted area.

ICYMI ... the Internet was sent into a tizzy after footage of a woman climbing into a tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, New Jersey made the rounds last week.

At the time, Bridgeton Police were eager to track down the culprit ... as she violated a city ordinance against climbing over or on any zoo fence -- and violated common sense too.

Authorities certainly made swift work of their investigation, as cops say 24-year-old Zyair Dennis has been identified and charged for the infraction ... and the woman is allegedly a repeat offender.

Per the Bridgeton Police Department, Dennis not only climbed into the tiger enclosure -- where she was nearly bitten by the animal in the video above -- she also made her way into a bear paddock.

Dennis' alleged antics left her with a trespassing charge, and 2 citations for general misconduct.

The zoo intruder caught on camera is lucky her bad behavior didn't have disastrous consequences ... these are still nature's fiercest predators, even in captivity.

Just ask the Fort Worth zookeeper who went viral when Elmo, a 34-year-old male silverback gorilla, charged at her in viral footage from March.