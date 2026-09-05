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Montana Bear Breaks Into Car in Wild Video

Montana Bear Caught Red-Pawed Breaking Into Car!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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UNBEARABLE BREAK-IN
Video: Bear Breaks Into Car
TMZ.com

A Montana bear is apparently graduating from picnic basket theft to grand theft auto ... opening up a car door and jumping inside in a shocking new video.

We've obtained an exclusive clip of this grisly grizzly walking right up a driveway in Whitefish, MT, Friday night around 9 PM local time ... strutting up to the door and letting himself inside.

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It's hard to tell exactly what this wild criminal is up to ... but he rattled around in the car for a while -- before heading on his merry beary way. In his defense, maybe he thought it was his Su-bear-u.

Sources tell TMZ ... this four-legged fiend didn't damage the car other than leaving mud and leaves around the door handle -- and the car's owners only realized what happened after they found the door ajar and checked security footage.

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TMZ.com

We're told a few bears have been wandering this neighborhood for a little while now ... and they've also entered some of the local garages -- probably looking for a snack.

Local authorities are working to relocate them to nearby Glacier National Park ... though it seems that plan is moving at a glacial pace.

Americans may have the right to bear arms ... but these bear arms are only being used for mischief!

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