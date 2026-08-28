Dog Training Company Flooded With Bad Reviews After Influencer's Pet Dies

Smart Dogs Training Academy is getting torched on Yelp after influencer Madeleine White and her DJ husband claimed their dog died while in the academy's care.

The company's Yelp page is currently flooded with one-star reviews referencing Dunkin, the couple's 2-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog.

Madeleine and Andrew Fedyk claimed Dunkin died during a board-and-train program in Studio City ... and now internet warriors are turning their anger towards the company's review page.

One reviewer accused the business of exposing dogs to extreme heat and wrote, "Do not trust them with a beloved family member."

Another claimed Dunkin died because of "stupidity and negligence," while a third posted, "Justice for Dunkin," and urged pet owners to avoid the facility.

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Other reviews called for Smart Dogs to be shut down, accused its staff of failing Dunkin, and questioned why the facility's social-media accounts were taken down.

The flood of bad reviews was so intense, Yelp slapped an "Unusual Activity Alert" at the top of Smart Dogs' page and temporarily disabled new posts.

Another Yelp disclaimer on the page also says the business recently received increased public attention, which can lead people to leave opinions about news coverage instead of reviews based on personal customer experiences. The platform notes it's investigating the page’s content before reopening reviews.

Play video content Video: Influencer Madeleine White Details the Death of Her Dog TMZ.com

Madeleine and Andrew joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and told us they paid $10,000 to place their two Bernese Mountain Dogs in Smart Dogs Training Academy's roughly four-week board-and-train program.

The couple says that after two days into the program, they were notified that Dunkin died, and staff told them the dogs had been taken to a park because conditions became too hot, and they were driving the animals to a Hollywood kennel when Dunkin died.

Andrew, who's also known from the DJ group Loud Luxury, says he is seeking a necropsy and has asked LAPD and Los Angeles Animal Services to investigate.