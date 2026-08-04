Linda Blair: 3 Rescue Dogs Ordered to Go to Vet Amid Investigation Into Animal Shelter

Three of the dogs found at Linda Blair's Los Angeles-area property are in need of a visit to the veterinarian ... according to Los Angeles County officials, who are investigating her no-kill shelter.

The L.A. County Departments of Regional Planning, Public Works (Building and Safety), Public Health, and Animal Care and Control Department released a statement Tuesday giving the rundown on the recent raid at Linda's shelter ... saying 251 dogs were found at the property.

The officials say three of those 251 dogs need to be examined by vets ... and they claim her permits to run a shelter expired back in 2023.

It's unclear why this was necessary ... or what might be ailing the three pups heading for an appointment with the doctor dog-tor.

L.A. County says two citations were issued to Linda ... one for running a shelter with an expired license and the other for exceeding the maximum number of allowed dogs. An order was also issued for her to correct deficits in housing facilities and sanitation.

Play video content Video: Linda Blair Defends Rescue Housing 250 Dogs

100 dogs is supposed to be the max ... and it sounds like Linda had more than double that number when more than 70 law enforcement agents inspected the place.

Important to note ... law enforcement tells TMZ none of the dogs have been seized.