'Exorcist' Star Linda Blair Says Her Shelter With 250 Dogs Is Fine, Neighbors Disagree

Linda Blair allegedly had hundreds of dogs on her property Friday when cops showed up over possible animal neglect and code violations -- and while she says it's all good and the pups are "fine," neighbors say there's a major problem.

Here's the deal ... law enforcement descended on the property with an "investigative warrant" to search Linda's shelter because permits for the 2 1/2-acre kennel apparently expired in 2023 -- and the Department of Regional Planning say Blair ignored 24 attempts to contact her over a period of 3 years. During their search "to ensure animal welfare and check code violations," authorities say they discovered a staggering 251 dogs.

Play video content Video: Linda Blair Defends Rescue Housing 250 Dogs

"The Exorcist" star downplayed the situation in a Facebook video and said it's all just a matter of "paperwork" -- but neighbors tell TMZ they've had concerns for years over her shelter housing way too many dogs ... and they believe animals may be suffering as a result.

Linda's neighbors tell TMZ ... they constantly hear cries and howls from dogs sounding like they're in distress.

Important to note ... law enforcement tells TMZ that "no dogs showed signs of illness or injury" -- and for the moment, none of the dogs have been seized.

Ken Thomas, a friend to Linda and former shelter employee, tells TMZ ... the truth of the situation may be somewhere in the middle ... Linda is not trying to harm animals -- but she could be in over her head.

Ken says Linda has a huge heart and genuinely wants to help dogs ... which has resulted in her no-kill shelter not turning any animals away.

But there were only 150 dogs when Ken worked there -- and he says THAT was already overwhelming.

We're told Linda was trying to lower the number of animals -- but then during the 2025 Palisades Fire, dozens of dogs were dropped at her doorstep.

As for neighbors' claims of possible neglect ... Ken says that is total BS, at least while he worked there -- because every dog had shelter from the elements and was fed and given water every day.

We're also told Linda walked the property every day to check on each animal. Again, all the dogs appeared fine when the recent warrant was served.

The Department of Regional Planning and Department of Animal Care and Control tells TMZ ... this is an active and ongoing investigation