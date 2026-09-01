Play video content Video: Watch Terrifying Raccoon Bite Attack On Woman Trying to Help Animal TLC

This one's definitely a tense watch ... a woman tries to ward off a raccoon's attacks as she helps 2 babies out of her home.

The stressful footage is from TLC's "ER: Caught on Camera," which dives into the stories behind real-life medical emergencies through videos submitted by the patients themselves.

And you can see in the clip -- she's trying to coax the baby raccoons up the curtain, onto the windowsill, and outside ... all while warding off hisses and bites from what looks to be an adult raccoon.

As you're watching the clip, Dr. J. Mack Slaughter describes what happens if you were to get rabies from a raccoon bite ... and it's not pretty.

It's the kind of video that has you holding your breath and on the edge of your seat. And just when you think everything's wrapping up with no problem ... yikes.