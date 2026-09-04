L.A. Rams’ Aaron Donald Alleges Ex Warned Their Kids Not To ‘Run Their Mouths’ About Dog

Claims Ex Told Their Kids Not to ‘Run Their Mouths’

Aaron Donald feared his ex Jaelynn Blakey’s dog may harm their kids and rushed to court weeks before the NFL season starts, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Aaron, who shares two minor kids with Jaelynn, requested primary custody until the dog was removed from Jaelynn’s home. The California Post was the first to report the news.

Aaron said their kids were in immediate danger each time they were at her home and came close to the French bulldog.

In his filing, Aaron said the dog has bitten both children, as well as his ex’s niece, who was 10 at the time.

Aaron said his ex told him she was removing the dog, but he later learned the dog came back to the home after being at another home for a couple of months.

The NFL star said Jaelynn denied the kids were scared of the dog or that the animal was dangerous.

In a declaration, Aaron claimed his kids told him Jaelynn told them not to “run their mouths” by telling him about the dog being back.

Jaelynn denied she ever told the kids to lie to their dad. She said the NFL star is “taking away the family pet” who had been around for years.

In her court docs, she said, “He does this under the guise of protecting the children and their safety but that is not his true intent as evidenced by the fact that the dog has lived in my home over the past several years."

Jaelynn said the dog was her “emotional support” animal and was loved by the kids.