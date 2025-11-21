Grizzly Bear Mauls Students and Teachers Out for a Leisurely Hike

A group of students and teachers on a leisurely stroll through a Canadian forest crossed paths with a grizzly bear ... and an afternoon out enjoying nature quickly turned into a bloodbath, according to media reports.

The ferocious encounter occurred Thursday afternoon along a trail in Bella Coola on British Columbia’s Central Coast, where the group was enjoying their hike ... until they bumped into the bear, which went bananas on them, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Teachers reportedly tried to defend the kids and fight off the bear.

Four people were severely injured in the savage attack ... those victims were rushed to a hospital, with two listed in critical condition and two in serious condition ... while seven others were treated at the scene, the CBC reports.

NBC News reports one teacher "got the whole brunt of it” and was evacuated by helicopter, along with other victims.

The students and teachers were from the Acwsalcta School -- a school for First Nations indigenous students -- in Bella Coola, located 435 miles northwest of Vancouver. Acwsalcta officials wrote on Facebook the school would be closed Friday because of the bear attack.

Veronica Schooner -- a parent of a 10-year-old student -- told one news outlet her son "was running for his life," and got so close to the bear he could feel its fur. Schooner said everyone was shocked and many were crying.