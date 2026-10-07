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Los Angeles County Investigating Infamous Trash House, Owner in Mental Health Court

Los Angeles' Trash House Facing New County Investigation

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Los Angeles County health officials are preparing to investigate the infamous "trash house" ... they'll be snooping around, evaluating the property for accumulated trash, sanitation problems, and evidence of vermin activity or infestation ... and they'd better bring some extra gloves.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health tells TMZ ... its Environmental Health division will conduct a "site investigation" after being alerted to the property's current conditions.

Los Angeles Infamous 'Trash House'
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As we reported ... TMZ obtained new photos Wednesday showing the yard once again buried in trash and debris. Witnesses told us bugs were flying throughout the area.

The County says Environmental Health was last involved with the home during a multi-agency cleanup operation conducted by the City of Los Angeles in 2025.

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Officials say they have not received any recent complaints about the property and have not inspected the site since last year.

A spokesperson for the Mayor's Office tells TMZ ... the property owner is currently going through mental health court. The next hearing is scheduled for October 16.

If inspectors find violations requiring corrective action -- which seems like a no-brainer -- the County says notices will be sent to the property owner by certified mail and posted on the door, if accessible.

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The findings will also be shared with the Department of Mental Health and the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety to determine whether additional action is needed.

The property, located in Los Angeles' Fairfax District, has made headlines over the years because of the massive amount of garbage piled up around the home.

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