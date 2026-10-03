Play video content Video: Lethal Shooter Gunning To Hit Court With President Barack Obama TMZSports.com

Lethal Shooter has trained some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and sports, but now the social media sensation has his sights set on one of the most important figures in recent American history -- Barack Obama!

The viral shooting coach -- real name Chris Matthews -- swung by the TMZ Sports set this week and unloaded a dream list of clients he still hasn't gotten his hands on, and it's an impressive list.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Stevie Wonder. Trust me, bro. He can make a jump shot. If somebody can play the piano, if somebody can listen and hear the melody, if I'm in front of him, can Stevie Wonder knock down a jump shot?" he asked.

"Barack Obama, come on. Oprah," Lethal Shooter said, before adding one more bona fide A-lister.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

None of those names are out of the realm of possibility when you consider that Lethal Shooter has hit the hardwood with the likes of everyone from Justin Bieber to Michael B. Jordan.

He's also coached up some of the best and brightest NBA players in the world -- like Jaylen Brown and Anthony Davis.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.