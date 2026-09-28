Tom Cruise Surprises Woman Doomscrolling at Work, on Video

Tom Cruise is performing his most harrowing stunt yet ... parachuting in to help a woman he thought was in distress -- when, in fact, she was just doomscrolling at work.

Video of the encounter is going viral ... and it shows a woman in a break room with her back to the doorway when Tom and his crew cruise by.

when tom cruise thinks you’re in distress so he checks on you but you were just doom scrolling and got the surprise of a lifetime 😂



TikTok @ klementina_|le pic.twitter.com/yjE1kcc5Vg @tweetyenergy

Tom notices the woman crouched down, and he stops and walks into the room ... leaning down to ask if she's alright. She looks up in surprise, and they fist bump.

The woman -- who says her name is Klementina -- posted about the interaction online ... she says Tom came to check on her because he thought she was distraught. However, she was doomscrolling on her phone.

She says she could barely speak when she saw it was Tom checking on her ... though she adds he later came back and took a pic with her when she'd had more time to process the interaction.