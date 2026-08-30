Tom Cruise Filmed Slipping Inside Daytona Speedway to Announce 'Days of Thunder' Sequel

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Tom Cruise is slamming his foot on the gas pedal again with a sequel to his ultra-popular 1990 NASCAR flick, "Days of Thunder," but this time around Anne Hathaway is coming along for the ride.

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That's right ... Cruise will be driving the film, aptly titled, "Days of Thunder 2," with Hathway in the passenger seat and it's set to be released June 2, 2028. Cruise will reprise his role as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle and Hathaway will play a team owner and engineer.

The costars cut a promo for the sequel, which was posted on Instagram, and it begins with Cruise checking to see if the camera is on as a pregnant Hathaway stands nearby.

Hathaway turns to Cruise and asks what they should do. Cruise says, "show them," and both walk back to lean against a stock car emblazoned with the name of the sequel.

As everyone knows, the original film starred Cruise with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, and Robert Duvall, and was a smash hit at the box office.

Cruise announced the sequel Saturday night at the Daytona International Speedway -- and TMZ obtained video from nearby eatery Cheese Burger Baby showing the superstar entering the racetrack through a VIP area.

Check it out ... Tom walks up to shake hands with some dude surrounded by security before disappearing inside the venue to give a speech to NASCAR executives about the racing community.