Dominatrix Teams Up With Alexander Wang & Tapes Man To NYC Street Post

Play video content Video: Duct tape man Sabine Tautou

The Dominatrix who strapped a nearly naked man to the Hollywood Sign has struck again ... this time taping someone to a SoHo street post as he held a high-end bag.

New York City-based performing artist Sabine Tautou tells TMZ ... after she mummified a man with gray bondage tape to a street post outside the Alexander Wang store ... over 50 people sent her screenshots of Citizen alerts.

She says ... "This is actually the first performance I’ve done that ended up going viral on Citizen, too."

The performance art piece is a collaboration with Alexander Wang ... to mark the relaunch of the brand's iconic Rocco handbag.

Sabine adds ... "The performance itself was still completely rooted in the work I already make. It’s the first time I’ve brought one of my public performances into a brand partnership."

In a statement, Alexander Wang himself said ... "The Rocco was never meant to be polite. We built the bag from the ground up, put studs all across the bottom so it could be thrown around, left on any floor, in any un-precious place -- because she shouldn't have to think about where her bag goes. It just moves with her."

This isn't the first time Sabine has made headlines with her edgy performance art.

We reported earlier ... Sabine was detained and cited with trespassing after strapping her sub to the Hollywood Sign.

She previously told us ... "I hiked up the mountain with the sub at 5:30 AM in the dark and waited at the top of the mountain until 10 AM, then jumped the fence with him and scaled down the steep cliff to get to the sign’s letters."