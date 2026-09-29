OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain Says Bryce Crawford Was 'Religion-Baiting' Her On Podcast

Sophie Rain is NOT happy with the way her podcast with Bryce Crawford went down ... telling us he was "religion-baiting" her.

The OnlyFans model tells TMZ ... she thought she and the Christian podcaster were going to have an "honest conversation," but she walked away feeling like he was just trying to set her up.

Play video content Video: OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain Accuses Bryce Crawford of Religion-Baiting Her on Podcast Bryce Crawford Podcast

She tells us ... "Watching it back, I felt like my religion was being used to put me on trial. He kept coming back to whether my work was a sin, even after I'd answered him."

You may have seen the clip circulating on social media ... Sophie admits that she has boundaries when it comes to her OF, explaining she doesn't get naked or have sex on camera.

The adult content creator said on the podcast she's a virgin and believes there's a good chance she's going to heaven.

And while Sophie handled his questions gracefully, she tells us it actually made her very uncomfortable.

She tells TMZ ... "I was polite in the room because I respect that people have different beliefs. But the more I've thought about it, the more horrific that conversation feels to me."

Sophie continued ... "Asking me how sure I am that I'd go to heaven and repeatedly pressing me to quit OnlyFans didn't feel like a conversation between two people."

She explained that Bryce is allowed to disagree with her, but says ... "he doesn't get to decide what my relationship with God means or turn it into a test for his audience. To me, that felt like religion-baiting."

Sophie tells us the experience definitely gave her something to think about, and slammed the way Bryce conducted the conversation.