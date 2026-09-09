Sophie Rain: Man Who Broke Into Her Florida Home Goes MIA After 'Blood Oath' Claim

Sophie Rain's alleged burglar made some concerning statements about the OnlyFans model at a crisis center … only months after cops say he tried to break into her home ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the man, Connor Litka, made the remarks to a staff member at the crisis center. The docs say Connor said that in July 2025 he stopped taking his psychiatric medication.

A staff member at the crisis center says he reported to an employee that he and his girlfriend Sophie took a "blood oath" and it was an "intense experience." The report said Connor told staff he wanted to get out of "here" and claimed he wanted to leave South Bend, Indiana, and go back to "Florida to be with Sophie."

The docs say Connor believed he was no longer on probation and that he was still sending Sophie money, at least $500.

The report also said Connor's mother has been calling the center because she is concerned about his increasingly erratic behavior and is unsure how to help him. The crisis center staffer said they remained concerned he would continue to escalate his behavior due to his history and current manic symptoms.

Per the court docs, Connor was recently arrested for domestic battery against a woman and failed a drug test.

As TMZ first reported, Connor was arrested in February 2025 after law enforcement says he attempted to break into Sophie and her friend's Florida rental home. Sources say Sophie returned home from attending Super Bowl parties to find her windows smashed and Connor inside the home.

The SWAT team launched into action and got the man out of the home. He was later sentenced to 5 years' probation

Sophie tells TMZ ... "This situation has been deeply frightening for me and my family. I have never taken a 'blood oath' with this individual, and any belief that we have a personal relationship is completely untrue."