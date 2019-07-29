'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Says Dominatrix Plot Hurts Love Life

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

One of the stars of the HBO teen drama, "Euphoria," says art definitely does NOT imitate life when it comes to her character ... who's ramping up to become a full-blown dominatrix.

Barbie Ferreira -- who plays the the sexually reborn (and empowered) Kat Hernandez on the show -- was leaving LAX Sunday night, when our camera guy ran into her and had a bit of a fanboy moment. As he told her, if he wasn't working ... he'd be watching the new episode.

Speaking of that ... we asked the 22-year-old if she runs back her own work and takes it in as a regular viewer. Turns out, she does! But, there's a catch about how she has to watch.

Considering the extremely graphic nature of the series -- involving sex, drugs and LOTS of other stuff -- we don't blame her for turning down the volume based on her neighbors.

Now, here's something too. Our guy asks if her life has become anything like that of her character's -- with guys throwing themselves at her to solicit her, um, services. Doesn't sound like that's happening though ... if anything, Barbie says it's the opposite.