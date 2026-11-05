Nicki Minaj Says 'Trump is Still Your President' After Democrats Win Big In Midterms

Nicki Minaj is still fully in President Trump's corner after his Republican Party got trounced in the midterms ... and the rapper is letting the world know how she really feels!

Nicki hopped on X Wednesday night and posted a list of 13 items in support of Trump and the GOP ... and she still found some positives for Republicans despite losing big at the polls.

She kicked things off by saying "Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT," followed by "The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION," referring to herself, of course.

Nicki also noted "Jesus is STILL LORD," while praising VP JD Vance for his "great insight."

In addition, Nicki congratulated Republican winners such as Florida Governor-elect Byron Donalds and Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. Worth noting, Luna declared victory in a tight race, but the AP has not called it.

Finally, Nicki gave thanks to all of her fans nicknamed "The BARBZ" and told all Republicans to "WAKE UP."

Nicki accompanied her message with a short video of herself staring into the camera in response to all the ridicule she's receiving for going full-on MAGA.

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She later added two more things to her list ... stating Elon Musk is still a trillionaire and praising Grok Bot -- X's A.I. assistant platform -- as a "phenomenal product."