'Breaking Bad' Star Dean Norris and Wife Bridget Divorcing Amid Financial Issues

"Breaking Bad" star Dean Norris is in the middle of divorcing his longtime wife, Bridget Norris, while they deal with serious financial issues, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Dean's wife, Bridget, filed for divorce in Riverside County, California, back in 2025, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Bridget listed the marriage date as October 27, 2001, and the separation date as January 15, 2025. They share five kids, including two minor kids, Zoe, 17, and Dean, 16.

In her filing, Bridget asked for joint legal and physical custody of their kids. She also asked for spousal support and wants the court to determine their rights to any property acquired during the course of the marriage.

It appears Dean responded to the divorce months later, but it doesn't appear the case has been finalized yet.

Court does show Dean and Bridget are also in the middle of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy for their restaurant Swing Inn Cafe, located in Temecula, California. Dean and Bridget purchased the cafe in 2022.

In the bankruptcy docs, Dean said the restaurant experienced a steep $1 million decline in gross revenue from 2024 to 2025 … presumably after the social media attention faded.

The company said it only had around $100K to 500K in assets but had between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities.