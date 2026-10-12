RJ Mitte's 'Breaking Bad' Costar Dean Norris Honors Late Actor, 'So Heartbreaking'

RJ Mitte is being remembered by his "Breaking Bad" costar Dean Norris following his tragic death.

Dean posted a tribute on social media hours after TMZ broke the story that RJ died by suicide Monday in Texas.

Dean posted ... "Oh my god! Was working, just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn't play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set."

Dean ended, "He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking; I can't believe it. Thinking of him and his family."

As TMZ first reported, officials were called to a Texas home where they found RJ.